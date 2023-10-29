    Recently Viewed
            Kia Carnival Facelift makes global debut

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 29 October 2023,10:49 AM IST

            While we wait for the new generation Kia Carnival to make its India debut, the international-spec Carnival has received its first mid-life update. The three-row MPV gets a revised front and rear profile and a bunch of new features.

            Kia KA4 (Carnival) Left Front Three Quarter

            The visual highlights include a new front end with bigger LED headlamps and with revised pattern for LED DRLs. The fog lamps have been given a miss and the rear profile is identical to the fascia. Although the tail lamps extend to the rear bumper, the lights are not adjoined by an illuminated stripe. The ‘Kia’ badge is prominent on the tail gate and the alloy wheel design is fresh as well.

            While the interior of the new Carnival is yet to be revealed, we can expect it to get curved display screens with new leather upholstery and improved ADAS safety tech. As for the powertrain, the new Kia Carnival is offered with multiple engine options for the global markets.

            Kia KA4 (Carnival) Right Rear Three Quarter

            These include a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid engine, a 3.5-litre V6 engine, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Kia India has confirmed the launch of the new Carnival in 2024. However, the brand will debut the Sonet facelift before the end of 2023.

            Citroen C3 Aircross attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/30/2023 22:36:17

            Attractive discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh on the C3 Aircross in October 2023.

            Kia Carnival Facelift makes global debut

            By Jay Shah10/29/2023 10:49:30

            The facelift of the new generation of Kia Carnival has made its global debut with cosmetic tweaks.

            Mahindra Thar 5-door spied again; new details revealed

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/28/2023 19:10:52

            A new set of Thar five-door spy shots has surfaced on the net, hinting at some new updates.

            New features of Renault Kardian that will be introduced in Kiger facelift

            By Jay Shah10/27/2023 15:07:34

            Here are 3 new things that the new Renault Kardian gets.

            MG Hector and Hector Plus prices to be hiked from 1 November, 2023

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/27/2023 10:54:01

            MG Hector and MG Hector Plus prices to be hiked by up to Rs. 40,000

            BMW X4 M40i launched in India; Priced at Rs. 96.20 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat10/26/2023 13:23:05

            This is first ever X4 M40i for the Indian market

            Tata Altroz Racer spied; likely to be launched soon

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/25/2023 14:09:24

            Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023, the Tata Altroz Racer has now been spied testing on the Indian roads.

