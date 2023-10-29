Kia Carnival Facelift makes global debut

While we wait for the new generation Kia Carnival to make its India debut, the international-spec Carnival has received its first mid-life update. The three-row MPV gets a revised front and rear profile and a bunch of new features.

The visual highlights include a new front end with bigger LED headlamps and with revised pattern for LED DRLs. The fog lamps have been given a miss and the rear profile is identical to the fascia. Although the tail lamps extend to the rear bumper, the lights are not adjoined by an illuminated stripe. The ‘Kia’ badge is prominent on the tail gate and the alloy wheel design is fresh as well.

While the interior of the new Carnival is yet to be revealed, we can expect it to get curved display screens with new leather upholstery and improved ADAS safety tech. As for the powertrain, the new Kia Carnival is offered with multiple engine options for the global markets.

These include a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid engine, a 3.5-litre V6 engine, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Kia India has confirmed the launch of the new Carnival in 2024. However, the brand will debut the Sonet facelift before the end of 2023.

Kia KA4 (Carnival) ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh Estimated Price

