Honda Elevate now gets ventilated seats with massage function

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 31 October 2023,11:06 AM IST

            To compete in the world of mid-segment SUVs, Honda Cars India has introduced the Elevate SUV in the country. Launched on 4 September, 2023, the Hyundai Creta-rival now gets a ventilated seat with a massage function, but there’s a twist.

            At the time of launch, the automaker did not equip the five-door SUV with this feature. However, looking at what its rivals have been offering, the brand has come up with something on a similar note. Honda is now offering ventilated seats with a massage function as an accessory for the Elevate at an additional cost of Rs. 6,000. Talking about the twist, this feature comes as a cover that can be strapped over the seats, and sources its power via a 12V charging socket.

            Honda Elevate Front Row Seats

            Currently, the Elevate is offered in four variants, including SV, V, VX, and ZX, across a manual and a CVT gearbox option. Mechanically, the SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. This mill can be paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT unit.

