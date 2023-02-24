Citroen eC3 deliveries to begin in next few days

Citroen India had commenced the bookings of the Citroen eC3 on 22 January 2023 against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The eC3 is electric avatar of the C3 hatchback and is offered in two variants – Live and Feel. We expect the manufacturer to launch the electric hatchback soon in India. With said, the automaker will also start to deliver the vehicles as soon as the prices are announced.

Propelling the Citroen eC3 is a 29.2kWh battery pack that helps the motor to generate 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The brand claims a driving range of 320km on a single, fully charger battery. The charging options include a 15amp and a DC fast charger.

The exterior and the inerior of the eC3 looks identical to its ICE sibling and that’s because the manufacturer has produced both cars side-by-side and has underpinned them on the same platform. Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone dashboard, a digital instrument cluster, and fabric seats with a contrasting colour scheme. Apart from that, the top-spec variant also gets a 10.2-inch display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Citroen eC3 ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Citroen | Citroen eC3 | eC3