  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Citroen eC3 deliveries to begin in next few days

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Friday 24 February 2023,10:52 AM IST

            Citroen India had commenced the bookings of the Citroen eC3 on 22 January 2023 against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The eC3 is electric avatar of the C3 hatchback and is offered in two variants – Live and Feel. We expect the manufacturer to launch the electric hatchback soon in India. With said, the automaker will also start to deliver the vehicles as soon as the prices are announced.

            Citroen eC3 Engine Shot

            Propelling the Citroen eC3 is a 29.2kWh battery pack that helps the motor to generate 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The brand claims a driving range of 320km on a single, fully charger battery. The charging options include a 15amp and a DC fast charger. 

            The exterior and the inerior of the eC3 looks identical to its ICE sibling and that’s because the manufacturer has produced both cars side-by-side and has underpinned them on the same platform. Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone dashboard, a digital instrument cluster, and fabric seats with a contrasting colour scheme. Apart from that, the top-spec variant also gets a 10.2-inch display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

            Citroen eC3
            Citroen eC3 ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen eC3 | eC3

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Citroen eC3 deliveries to begin in next few days

            Citroen eC3 deliveries to begin in next few days

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/24/2023 10:52:41

            Citroen eC3 deliveries to begin in next few days

            Volvo India hikes prices by up to Rs 2 lakh

            Volvo India hikes prices by up to Rs 2 lakh

            By Jay Shah02/23/2023 08:56:11

            Volvo Car India has announced price hike of one to two per cent across its model range. The quantum of increase varies depending on the models and are effective with immediate effect.

            Nissan Magnite prices hiked; gets new safety features

            Nissan Magnite prices hiked; gets new safety features

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/22/2023 20:25:32

            Nissan India has secretly updated the feature list of the Magnite, which in return has resulted in a price hike of the vehicle by Rs 20,500.

            Tata’s Red Dark Edition officially launched in India

            Tata’s Red Dark Edition officially launched in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/22/2023 17:56:02

            Tata Motors has officially launched the Red Dark Editions of the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari in India

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 10 lakh unit sales in India

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco crosses 10 lakh unit sales in India

            By Nikhil Puthran02/22/2023 13:10:24

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco is also the highest-selling van in the country

            Mercedes-AMG G63 price hiked in India

            Mercedes-AMG G63 price hiked in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/21/2023 21:53:46

            Mercedes-AMG G63 price hiked in India

            Tata’s Red Dark Edition range to be officially launched tomorrow

            Tata’s Red Dark Edition range to be officially launched tomorrow

            By Jay Shah02/21/2023 13:25:45

            A few days back, Tata Motors teased its newest Red Dark edition range. Now, the automaker is all set to launch the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Red Dark editions in India tomorrow. Based on the current Dark editions, these special versions will sport a combination of black and red accents inside out.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 12.64 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen eC3

            Citroen eC3

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Toyota Innova Crysta

            Toyota Innova Crysta

            ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            MG Air EV

            MG Air EV

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Tata Safari

            Tata Safari

            ₹ 15.65 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier

            Tata Harrier

            ₹ 15.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 12.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q3 Sportback

            Audi Q3 Sportback

            ₹ 51.43 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Kiger

            Renault Kiger

            ₹ 6.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars