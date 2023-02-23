Volvo India hikes prices by up to Rs 2 lakh

Volvo Car India has announced price hike of one to two per cent across its model range. The quantum of increase varies depending on the models and are effective with immediate effect.

The Volvo XC40 gets expensive by Rs 50,000 whereas the XC60 and S90 get a uniform hike of Rs 1 lakh. The flagship Volvo XC90 mild-hybrid gets the highest upward price revision of Rs 2 lakh. Notably, the prices of Volco XC40 Recharge EV are unaltered and is available with a price tag of Rs 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The changes in customs duty as announced in the recent budget has resulted in an increase in input costs of our petrol mild-hybrid models. This has resulted towards marginally increasing the price of our mild hybrids.”

The following are the new model-wise new ex-showroom prices:

Volvo XC40: Rs 46.40 lakh

Volvo XC60: Rs 67.50 lakh

Volvo S90: Rs 67.90 lakh

Volvo XC90: Rs 98.50 lakh

Volvo