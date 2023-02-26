  • location
            Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets expensive by Rs 27,000, gets new standard safety features

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 26 February 2023,17:14 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of the Ignis hatchback by up to Rs 27,000. With the increase in prices, the Ignis is now available with a set of safety features that is standard across all the variant line-up. 

            All variants of the Ignis are now equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-hold Assist as standard. The new prices are applicable from 24 February, 2023 and will vary depending on the variant. 

            The Ignis can be had in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants and boasts features such as LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a height-adjustable driver seat, and automatic climate control. 

            Mechanically, the 1.2-litre petrol engine of the Ignis is now compliant with the E20 fuel and upcoming RDE norms. It continues to churn out 82bhp and 113Nm of pea torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

            Maruti Suzuki Ignis [2020-2023]
            Maruti Suzuki Ignis [2020-2023] ₹ 5.28 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Ignis | maruti Suzuki Ignis

