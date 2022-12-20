  • location
            Maruti Suzuki announces lineup for Auto Expo 2023

            CarWale Team

            CarWale Team

            Tuesday 20 December 2022,16:22 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will unveil a range of electric vehicles and SUVs at its stall at the 2023 Auto Expo, set to take place on January 11 and 12 at the India Expo Mart in Noida. The three main highlights of its pavilion will be the five-door Jimny, Baleno SUV and a new electric SUV concept. In addition, they will also have the WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and customized versions of the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift.

            Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “For Over four decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies. Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable and technology-driven products.” 

            “Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EV, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototypes and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts,” he added. 

            All Popular Cars