BYD India partners with Landmark Group in Delhi NCR and Mumbai

The Landmark Group has ventured into the EV segment following its recent business association with BYD, which is said to be the fourth largest EV manufacturer in the world. The China-based EV brand recently launched the E6 EV for the commercial market, and you can read all the details here.

The BYD E6 is a five-seat MPV, powered by a 71.7kWh lithium-ion battery that has a WTLC approved range of 520kms in the city and a combined range of 415kms (city and highway) in a single charge. It supports both AC and DC fast charging, including a DC fast charger that allows the battery to be charged from 30 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes. WE have driven the E6 MPV and to read our review, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Thakker, representative of Landmark Group, said, “We are delighted to associate with BYD, one of China’s leading EV and hybrid vehicle OEMs. We are also excited to be part of India’s electric vehicle revolution which has just begun and is likely to transform the country’s mobility in the next decade. Group Landmark has been supporting various auto OEMs in the growth journey and we have been a leading contributor to their vehicle sales besides catering to its after-sales needs. With BYD, we intend to replicate our deep understanding of the Indian consumer and market for their strategic goals in India.”

BYD | E6 | BYD E6