Upcoming car launches in India in the first quarter of 2022

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, disrupted supply chains and the continual chip shortage have been a nightmare for the automotive industry. Despite that, the industry has witnessed numerous major car launches this year, especially in India. Many brands are continually optimistic about 2022 and thus intend to launch their new cars from the start of the new year. Here are a few upcoming launches for the Indian market.

Skoda Slavia

The Skoda Slavia was unveiled worldwide on 18 November 2021. At the same time, Skoda commenced pre-booking for the Slavia in India. The all-new sedan is the second model of the carmaker to utilise the MQB A0 IN platform after the Kushaq. Besides, the Slavia features a familiar Skoda exterior design and a fresh dual-tone interior. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a choice of six-speed manual/automatic and seven-speed automatic transmission. That said, the Skoda will probably launch the Slavia in the country sometime in April 2022.

Audi Q7

Audi will start its new year in India with the launch of the new Q7 which is expected in January 2022. Like the Skoda and Volkswagen, Audi also began assembling the Q7 at the Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. That said, this facelift brings the SUV closer to its up-to-the-minute siblings in terms of design. Audi has also updated the interior of the Q7. Meanwhile, the SUV will get a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine mated to an automatic transmission.

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda will not only launch the Slavia but will also bring the new Kodiaq to India. In fact, the brand has already started assembling the SUV at its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra. The updated Kodiaq features redesigned face, new bumpers, new alloy wheels, tweaked rear lights and refreshed interior with new steering and features. Meanwhile, the Kodiaq will get a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The updated Kodiaq is likely to be launched in India in January next year.

Kia Carens

Kia is gearing up to launch the all-new Carens at the beginning of the new year. And it is expected to be introduced in the country in March 2022. The seven-seat MPV was unveiled globally on 16 December 2021. It will be available in a choice of six and seven-seat layout options. Moreover, the MPV will come with a turbo petrol motor mated to an automatic transmission along with a diesel coupled with an automatic. There is likely to be another petrol engine option.

