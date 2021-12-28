Tata Safari and Harrier spotted in camouflage

The Harrier and Safari models were recently spotted wearing camouflage. And it is believed that Tata is reportedly testing petrol versions of both vehicles. In fact, the petrol variants of the Safari and Harrier may be introduced in the country sometime in 2022.

Rumours have it that the Safari and Harrier would likely get petrol engine mated to either a manual or automatic transmission. Additionally, there is expected to be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor. That said, the Harrier was launched in January 2019, and since then, it has been offered only in a single diesel engine option. Likewise, the Safari also gets the same 2.0-litre diesel motor that produces 168bhp and 350Nm.

Going by the pictures of the camo models, the Harrier and Safari do not feature any design upgrades at the moment. Therefore, major overhaul could be only under the hood.

Meanwhile, Tata is said to be testing the CNG variants of the Punch, Tiago, and Tigor. In fact, the CNG models of the cars were recently spotted testing. The brand is likely to introduce Tiago and Tigor CNG in January 2022, followed by the Punch CNG later on.

Picture credits - Rushlane

Tata Punch ₹ 5.49 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Safari | Tata Safari | Tiago | Tata Tiago | Tigor | Tata Tigor | Harrier | Tata Harrier | Punch | Tata Punch