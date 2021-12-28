  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata Safari and Harrier spotted in camouflage

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 28 December 2021,13:30 PM IST

      The Harrier and Safari models were recently spotted wearing camouflage. And it is believed that Tata is reportedly testing petrol versions of both vehicles. In fact, the petrol variants of the Safari and Harrier may be introduced in the country sometime in 2022.

      Tata Harrier Rear View

      Rumours have it that the Safari and Harrier would likely get petrol engine mated to either a manual or automatic transmission. Additionally, there is expected to be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor. That said, the Harrier was launched in January 2019, and since then, it has been offered only in a single diesel engine option. Likewise, the Safari also gets the same 2.0-litre diesel motor that produces 168bhp and 350Nm.

      Going by the pictures of the camo models, the Harrier and Safari do not feature any design upgrades at the moment. Therefore, major overhaul could be only under the hood.

      Tata Harrier Left Rear Three Quarter

      Meanwhile, Tata is said to be testing the CNG variants of the Punch, Tiago, and Tigor. In fact, the CNG models of the cars were recently spotted testing. The brand is likely to introduce Tiago and Tigor CNG  in January 2022, followed by the Punch CNG later on.

      Picture credits - Rushlane

      Tata Punch
      Tata Punch ₹ 5.49 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Safari | Tata Safari | Tiago | Tata Tiago | Tigor | Tata Tigor | Harrier | Tata Harrier | Punch | Tata Punch

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Safari and Harrier spotted in camouflage

      Tata Safari and Harrier spotted in camouflage

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/28/2021 13:30:18

      Tata is reportedly testing petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari.

      BYD India partners with Landmark Group in Delhi NCR and Mumbai

      BYD India partners with Landmark Group in Delhi NCR and Mumbai

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/27/2021 16:58:00

      BYD India recently introduced the E6 five-seat MPV in the local market for commercial buyers.

      Upcoming car launches in India in the first quarter of 2022

      Upcoming car launches in India in the first quarter of 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/26/2021 17:40:31

      Major automakers will launch their new vehicles in India at the beginning of 2022.

      CNG-powered Tata Tiago and Tigor could arrive in January 2022

      CNG-powered Tata Tiago and Tigor could arrive in January 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/25/2021 23:49:04

      Tata is expected to introduce the CNG models in January 2022.

      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift begins testing ahead of launch

      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift begins testing ahead of launch

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/23/2021 12:20:56

      The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to get cosmetic updates in the form of a new grille. The model could be launched in India by mid-2022.

      Volkswagen India to increase its car prices from 1 January 2022

      Volkswagen India to increase its car prices from 1 January 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/23/2021 10:24:55

      VW will increase prices of the Polo, Vento and the Taigun.

      Renault launches Workshop On Wheels-Lite initiative in India

      Renault launches Workshop On Wheels-Lite initiative in India

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/22/2021 15:56:39

      The Workshop On Wheels-Lite is a mobile workshop on a two-wheeler equipped with a tool-box to undertake minor service, repairs, and other related jobs for all Renault vehicles along with the provision to carry parts and consumables.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

      ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Mercedes-Benz EQS

      Mercedes-Benz EQS

      ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maserati MC20

      Maserati MC20

      ₹ 3.65 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q5

      Audi Q5

      ₹ 58.93 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      ₹ 79.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars