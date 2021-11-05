  • Type your location
      BYD introduces the e6 electric MPV in India at Rs 29.15 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Friday 05 November 2021,22:41 PM IST

      Chinese automaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has launched its pure-electric vehicle, the e6 in the country at Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Presently, this electric MPV is being offered only for businesses. However, the brand also intends to make it available as a passenger vehicle.

      The e6 features a 71.7kWh battery pack, which provides a WLTC claimed range between 415 (highway) and 520km (city) on a single charge. Moreover, it is capable of generating 94bhp and 180Nm of torque. Besides, the e6 also supports both DC and AC fast charging. Using a DC fast charger, the battery can be re-charged from 30 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes, as claimed. Meanwhile, the carmaker offers a 7kW charger as a piece of optional equipment for Rs 45,000.

      The e6 can carry five passengers, including the driver and also has a 580-litre boot space. Besides, it comes with projector headlamps, LED taillights, leather seats, an air purifier and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. Presently, BYD plans to sell its EV in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Chennai.

      Speaking at the launch, Shrirang Joshi, Sales Head of passenger electric vehicle of BYD India, said, “We are extremely happy to finally bring our globally tested All-New e6 to the Indian market. Focusing on safety, reliability, interior space as well as economic viability, we feel that the All-New e6 will be a hit in the Indian B2B market. We have also focused on improving the driving experience with some of the best-in-class features both in terms of driving comfort and interior features. The total cost of ownership will tremendously benefit our customers and the segment, overall. Thrilled to be a part of India’s EV revolution, we will roll out more product ranges in the future.”

