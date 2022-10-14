  • location
            BYD Atto 3 receives five stars in the Euro NCAP crash test

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 14 October 2022,13:52 PM IST

            The BYD (Build Your Dreams) Atto 3 has received a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. It managed to score 34.7 out of 38 points for adult passengers and 44 out of 49 points for child occupants. The Euro NCAP tested both right- and left-hand-drive versions of the electric crossover SUV.

            BYD Atto 3 Front View

            The Chinese automaker recently revealed the 3 in India while simultaneously accepting bookings for Rs 50,000. While BYD will launch the electric crossover SUV in November 2022, its deliveries are scheduled to begin in January 2023. As a part of a promotional giveaway, BYD will offer a 7kW home wall box charger, a 3kW portable charging box, three years of free subscription to 4G data, and six free services, along with six years of complimentary roadside assistance to the first 500 Atto 3 customers.

            BYD Atto 3 Left Front Three Quarter

            The India-spec Atto 3 gets plenty of features, including a panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, TPMS, 360-degree camera setup, all-wheel disc brakes, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, five-inch digital driver display, electric parking brake with auto-hold, ESC, traction control, hill descent control, NFC-enabled card key, powered front seats, a wireless charging pad, powered boot open/close function, and CN95 and PM 2.5 in-cabin filters. The highlight of the electric crossover SUV is Level 2 autonomy with six radars and various ADAS functions.

            BYD Atto 3 Left Front Three Quarter

            It is powered by a 60.48kWh battery pack and an electric motor generating 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. It comes with an ARAI-certified range of 521km. The Atto 3 also supports 80kW DC fast charging, which can charge it from zero to 80 per cent in 50 minutes.

            BYD Atto 3 Left Side View
