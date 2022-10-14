Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Presso S-CNG has been launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in two variants- LXi and VXi and only with a manual transmission option. This is the 10th car in Maruti’s lineup to get the S-CNG technology.

The engine in question is Maruti’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit producing 64bhp/89Nm in petrol mode and 55bhp/82.1Nm. The only transmission option is a five-speed manual. Maruti Suzuki claims a mileage of 32.73km per kg. The standard petrol manual model has a mileage of 24.12kmpl.

The only major change over the standard car is a CNG badge at the rear and a slightly modified instrument cluster to include the CNG information. Rivals for the S-Presso CNG include the Tata Tiago CNG and the upcoming Maruti Alto K10 CNG.

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The SUV-inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units. The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment.”

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG (Ex-showroom Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG LXi- Rs 5.90 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG VXi- Rs 6.10 lakh

