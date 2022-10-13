  • location
            New Tata Tiago EV receives 10,000 bookings in a single day

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 13 October 2022,16:23 PM IST

            Tata has announced that the new Tiago EV has bagged over 10,000 reservations since the commencement of its bookings on 10 October. Now, the brand has extended introductory pricing to additional 10,000 customers.

            The prices of the Tiago EV range start at Rs 8.49 lakh and go up Rs 11.49 lakh (all introductory, ex-showroom). It is available in five paint options across four variants: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux.

            Powering the EV is a permanent magnet synchronous motor with two battery packs: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The former has a claimed range of 250km, while the latter provides 315km. The electric motor produces 60bhp/110Nm or 72bhp/114Nm, depending on the battery pack capacity. In terms of charging, the DC fast charger can charge the Tiago EV from 10 to 80 per cent in 57 minutes. It also comes with a 3.3kW or 7.2kW home wall box charger.

            All Popular Cars