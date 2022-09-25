  • location
            Tata Tiago EV India launch on 28 September

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Sunday 25 September 2022,22:57 PM IST

            Tata has confirmed the Tiago EV launch in India on 28 September, 2022. Ahead of its launch, the carmaker has also revealed several new features of the EV, such as re-gen modes, cruise control, and connected car features with smartwatch connectivity.

            The Tiago EV will be based on its ICE version. However, it is expected to differentiate itself with a few subtle cosmetic changes. Whereas, the interior could be the same except for the new artificial leather seat upholstery shown in the teaser. Like the Tigor EV and Nexon EV, the electric hatchback is also likely to feature some blue design highlights.

            It is expected to carry the same powertrain and battery pack as the Tigor EV. However, one of the teaser images shows that the Tiago EV will feature fast charging capability. For instance, the Tigor EV supports 25kW DC charging and can be charged in 65 minutes from zero to 80 per cent. It has an ARAI-certified travel range of 306km.

            All Popular Cars