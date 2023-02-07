BYD Atto 3 deliveries begin in India

Chinese automaker, BYD, has commenced deliveries of the electric SUV Atto3 in India. In fact, it has already delivered the first batch of over 340 e-SUVs in January 2023. Moreover, till date, the BYD Atto 3 has gathered over 2,000 bookings since its launch in the country last year.

Powering the BYD Atto 3 is a 60.48kWh battery that helps the motor to produce 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. The e-SUV can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds and takes 50 minutes to charge from zero to 80 per cent. It gets an ARAI-certified range of 521kms.

At the recently conducted Auto Expo, BYD launched a limited edition of the Atto 3 in an exclusive Forest Green exterior hue. It was launched at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs 50,000 more expensive than the regular model. The special edition model is only restricted to 1,200 units.

The front fascia is highlighted by crystal LED headlamps, while the side profile features a dynamic waistline, rippled D-pillar, and sporty wheel hubs. As for the interior, the Atto 3 gets a 12.8-inch adaptive rotating infotainment system, dumbbell-style aircon vents, a multifunction steering wheel, a push-type electronic gear lever, and front-powered seats.

Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India,said, “We are delighted to announce deliveries of our first-born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0) premium electric SUV in India. We have been receiving incredible response for the BYD ATTO 3 e-SUV from customers. The excitement and enthusiasm to own and drive the sporty and feature rich BYD ATTO 3 is exuberant. The customer feedback and interest make us confident of capturing the Indian electric vehicle segment at a faster pace than we could have thought of.”

BYD Atto 3 ₹ 33.99 Lakh Onwards

