Hyundai Ioniq 5 price hike by Rs 1 lakh; gathers over 650 bookings

The South Korean automaker, Hyundai, recently launched the Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023 at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This introductory price was only restricted to the first 500 customers. Now, the electric crossover gets a price hike of 1 lakh and now comes to Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Within a month of its launch, the brand has already gathered over 650 bookings for the electric crossover. Hyundai said that the deliveries of the Ioniq 5 will commence in the first week of April.

The Ioniq 5 is available in only one, fully loaded variant. Powering the electric crossover is a 72.6kWh battery pack that helps the motor to produce 216bhp and 350Nm of torque. It can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger and gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single fully charged battery.

