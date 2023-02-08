  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 price hike by Rs 1 lakh; gathers over 650 bookings

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Wednesday 08 February 2023,18:17 PM IST

            The South Korean automaker, Hyundai, recently launched the Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023 at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This introductory price was only restricted to the first 500 customers. Now, the electric crossover gets a price hike of 1 lakh and now comes to Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom). 

            Within a month of its launch, the brand has already gathered over 650 bookings for the electric crossover. Hyundai said that the deliveries of the Ioniq 5 will commence in the first week of April.

            The Ioniq 5 is available in only one, fully loaded variant. Powering the electric crossover is a 72.6kWh battery pack that helps the motor to produce 216bhp and 350Nm of torque. It can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger and gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single fully charged battery. 

            Hyundai Ioniq 5
            Hyundai Ioniq 5 ₹ 45.95 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Ioniq 5

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 price hike by Rs 1 lakh; gathers over 650 bookings

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 price hike by Rs 1 lakh; gathers over 650 bookings

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/08/2023 18:17:27

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 price hike by Rs 1 lakh; gathers over 650 bookings

            BYD Atto 3 deliveries begin in India

            BYD Atto 3 deliveries begin in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/07/2023 11:06:14

            BYD Atto 3 deliveries begin in India

            2023 Kia Sonet India launch in mid-2023

            2023 Kia Sonet India launch in mid-2023

            By Jay Shah02/06/2023 20:06:35

            Kia India has announced that the Sonet facelift will be launched in the country in the second half of 2023. The Sonet is the second best-selling SUV in the brand’s portfolio and will sport a host of cosmetic changes and an updated feature list.

            Toyota India records 12,835 unit sales in January 2023

            Toyota India records 12,835 unit sales in January 2023

            By Jay Shah02/03/2023 18:16:49

            Toyota India records 12,835 unit sales in January 2023

            2023 Renault line-up launched with BS6 2.0-compliant engine

            2023 Renault line-up launched with BS6 2.0-compliant engine

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/02/2023 19:31:43

            2023 Renault line-up launched with BS6 2.0-compliant engine

            2023 Hyundai Creta, Venue, and Alcazar launched in India

            2023 Hyundai Creta, Venue, and Alcazar launched in India

            By Jay Shah02/02/2023 16:40:20

            2023 Hyundai Creta, Venue, and Alcazar launched in India

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG - All you need to know

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG - All you need to know

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/01/2023 12:00:56

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG - All you need to know

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen eC3

            Citroen eC3

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Audi Q3 Sportback

            Audi Q3 Sportback

            ₹ 50.00 - 53.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

            Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

            ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

            Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

            ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Renault Kwid

            Renault Kwid

            ₹ 4.70 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Triber

            Renault Triber

            ₹ 6.34 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.68 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X1

            BMW X1

            ₹ 45.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars