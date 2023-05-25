BMW Z4 Roadster launched in India at Rs. 89.30 lakh

BMW has launched a new performance sedan, the Z4 Roadster, in India at a starting price of Rs 89.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single fully-loaded M40i variant with a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Z4 will be on sale as a BMW M Performance model.

The Z4 Roadster flaunts its sporty appeal with a classy soft top, long bonnet, and M aerodynamic package. The front fascia is pointed, with cuts and creases leading into the newly designed kidney grille. It also gets revised air intakes, 19-inch M alloy wheels, vertically aligned LED headlights with DRLs, L-shaped LED tail lights, and a rear spoiler. The rear bumper is also reworked with a new diffuser and tailpipes. The colour options of the Z4 M40i include Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Glacier Silver, Portimao Blue, San Francisco Red, Thundernight, Skyscraper Grey, and Frozen Grey.

On the inside, the Z4 Roadster boasts features like an all-digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, parking assist, 12-speaker Harman Kardon-sourced music system, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lights, wireless charger, and head-up display. Moreover, the sedan also gets M-specific treatment inside the cabin including M Sport seats, seat belts, multifunctional M leather steering wheel, and more.

Under the hood, the Z4 M40i is equipped with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated to a Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox. This engine is tuned to produce 340bhp and 500Nm of torque with a 0-100kmph rundown in just 4.5 seconds. To aid its performance, the Z4 gets features like launch control, variable sport steering, driving modes, adaptive M suspensions, and M Sport-specific brakes and differential.

