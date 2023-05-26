Maruti Suzuki Jimny first drive review to go live tomorrow

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to launch in the country in the first week of June. The off-roader has already gathered over 30,000 bookings ahead of its official price reveal next month. We have driven the Jimny on different terrains and our first-drive review will be live on the website on 26 May, 2023.

The Maruti Jimny is offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha, with a sole petrol-only powertrain. The 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine comes mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter unit with AllGrip Pro 4x4 system as standard. The power output of the Jimny stands at 103bhp and 134Nm of torque.

In terms of features, the Jimny comes loaded with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic climate control. It also comes with cruise control, six airbags, 15-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, LED headlamps with a washer, and more.

Upon arrival, the Jimny will lock horns with the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha in the lifestyle off-roader segment.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Jimny | Jimny