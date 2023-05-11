BMW X3 M40i launched in India at Rs. 86.50 lakh

The Bavarian carmaker, BMW, has launched the first-ever X3 M40i in India at a price of Rs. 86.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-oriented SUV will be made available to customers in limited numbers via the CBU route. It is offered in a single xDrive variant with a petrol-only powertrain.

Under the hood, the X3 M40i is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission unit. This motor belts out 360bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. With this power output, the M40i can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 4.9 seconds.

In terms of features, the BMW X3 M40i comes equipped with an adaptive M suspension, M Sport-specific differential and brakes, and xDrive all-wheel-drive functionality. It also gets BMW driving experience control with different modes, performance control, and variable sport steering.

Exterior equipment includes adaptive LED lights, LED fog lights, an M Sport brake with red callipers, and 20-inch light alloy wheels. Additionally, the customers can choose from two colour options – Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Grey.

Inside the cabin, the X3 gets M interior finishers with carbon fibre inserts. As for the features, it is loaded with a pair of two 12.3-inch displays – one for the touchscreen infotainment unit and the other for the digital driver’s display. Other features include electric seat adjustment with memory function, climate control, paddle shifters, cruise control, wireless charger, 16-speaker Harman Kardon-sourced music system, and more.

