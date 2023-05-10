MG Comet EV gets 3 variants; features explained

MG Motor has launched the Comet EV in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The micro-electric vehicle is available in three variants and five colour options, including over 250 customisation options.
The Comet EV is equipped with a single motor setup sourcing its power from a 17.3kWh battery pack. This motor is tuned to produce 41bhp and 110Nm of torque with a claimed range of 230km on a full charge. The battery pack is compatible only with a 3.3kW charger which will take up to seven hours to fully charge the EV.
The following are the variant-wise features of the MG Comet EV:
MG Comet EV Pace – Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
Illuminated MG logo
12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
ORVM-mounted turn indicators
Chrome door handles
Starlight Black interior theme
Fabric seat upholstery
50:50 split rear seats
Seven-inch fully digital instrument console
Remote central locking
One-touch slide and recline function for second-row entry
Single foldable key with keyless entry function
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Impact-sensing door auto-unlock function
TPMS
Front power windows
Manual AC and heater
Two speakers
Steering-mounted audio controls
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Speed-sensing door auto-lock function
MG Comet EV Play: Rs. 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom)
LED headlamps and taillights
Front and rear LED light bars
Space Grey interior trim
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit
Two foldable keys with keyless entry
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
i-Smart connected car tech
30+ Hinglish voice commands
OTA updates
Fast-charging USB ports
MG Comet EV Plush: Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
Intelligent key
Smart start system
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Digital key with sharing function
Live location sharing and tracking
Reverse parking camera
Driver window with auto-up function