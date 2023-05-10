    Recently Viewed
            MG Comet EV gets 3 variants; features explained

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 10 May 2023,18:00 PM IST

            MG Motor has launched the Comet EV in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The micro-electric vehicle is available in three variants and five colour options, including over 250 customisation options.

            The Comet EV is equipped with a single motor setup sourcing its power from a 17.3kWh battery pack. This motor is tuned to produce 41bhp and 110Nm of torque with a claimed range of 230km on a full charge. The battery pack is compatible only with a 3.3kW charger which will take up to seven hours to fully charge the EV.

            The following are the variant-wise features of the MG Comet EV:

            MG Comet EV Pace – Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

            Illuminated MG logo

            12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

            ORVM-mounted turn indicators

            Chrome door handles

            Starlight Black interior theme

            Fabric seat upholstery

            50:50 split rear seats

            Seven-inch fully digital instrument console

            Remote central locking

            One-touch slide and recline function for second-row entry

            Single foldable key with keyless entry function

            Electrically adjustable ORVMs

            Impact-sensing door auto-unlock function

            TPMS

            Front power windows

            Manual AC and heater

            Two speakers

            Steering-mounted audio controls

            Dual airbags

            ABS with EBD

            Rear parking sensors

            Speed-sensing door auto-lock function

            MG Comet EV Play: Rs. 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom)

            LED headlamps and taillights

            Front and rear LED light bars

            Space Grey interior trim

            Leather-wrapped steering wheel

            10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

            Two foldable keys with keyless entry

            Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

            i-Smart connected car tech

            30+ Hinglish voice commands

            OTA updates

            Fast-charging USB ports

            MG Comet EV Plush: Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

            Intelligent key

            Smart start system

            Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

            Digital key with sharing function

            Live location sharing and tracking

            Reverse parking camera

            Driver window with auto-up function

