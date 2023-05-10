MG Comet EV gets 3 variants; features explained

MG Motor has launched the Comet EV in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The micro-electric vehicle is available in three variants and five colour options, including over 250 customisation options.

The Comet EV is equipped with a single motor setup sourcing its power from a 17.3kWh battery pack. This motor is tuned to produce 41bhp and 110Nm of torque with a claimed range of 230km on a full charge. The battery pack is compatible only with a 3.3kW charger which will take up to seven hours to fully charge the EV.

The following are the variant-wise features of the MG Comet EV:

MG Comet EV Pace – Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Illuminated MG logo

12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Chrome door handles

Starlight Black interior theme

Fabric seat upholstery

50:50 split rear seats

Seven-inch fully digital instrument console

Remote central locking

One-touch slide and recline function for second-row entry

Single foldable key with keyless entry function

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Impact-sensing door auto-unlock function

TPMS

Front power windows

Manual AC and heater

Two speakers

Steering-mounted audio controls

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Speed-sensing door auto-lock function

MG Comet EV Play: Rs. 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom)

LED headlamps and taillights

Front and rear LED light bars

Space Grey interior trim

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

Two foldable keys with keyless entry

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

i-Smart connected car tech

30+ Hinglish voice commands

OTA updates

Fast-charging USB ports

MG Comet EV Plush: Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Intelligent key

Smart start system

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Digital key with sharing function

Live location sharing and tracking

Reverse parking camera

Driver window with auto-up function

