Tata Motors to hike car prices effective next month

Tata Motors has announced that the carmaker will increase the prices of all the models in its product range starting from January 2022. Earlier this week, the company hiked the prices of the Safari automatic variants, and you can read all about it here.

According to Tata Motors, the price of various input costs is the reason behind the increase in prices of its range of vehicles, including the passenger vehicle segment as well as the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment. The quantum of the hike has not been revealed, and we expect it to be announced in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “Prices of commodities, raw material, and other input costs continue to rise. Tata Motors is compelled to increase prices of its passenger vehicles from January 2022 to offset the increasing cost pressures.'

Tata Nexon ₹ 7.30 Lakh Onwards

