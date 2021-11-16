  • Type your location
      BMW launches 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition in India at Rs 43.50 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 16 November 2021,14:29 PM IST

      After introducing the 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition and the 5 Series Carbon Edition, BMW has launched the 2 Series ‘Black Shadow’ in India at Rs 43.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition model is exclusively available at BMW India online shop. Meanwhile, the price is applicable only to the first 24 units for the car.

      BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Left Side View

      To start with, this 2 Series Gran Coupé is outfitted with BMW Individual high-gloss shadow package and M Performance parts that cost 3.25 lakh. Moreover, BMW offers a choice of two paint options: non-metallic Alpine White and metallic Black Sapphire. 

      BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Outer Rear View Mirror ORVM Controls

      The sportier 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow comes with a black mesh-patterned grille, black side-view mirror caps, black boot-lid spoiler, tailpipes finished in black chrome, M performance, Y-patterned 18-alloy wheels in jet matt black with BMW ‘floating hub cap’.

      BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Front View

      Coming to the interior, this 2 Series Black Shadow gets Sensatec synthetic leather upholstery available in Oyster/Black and Black - the same as the standard 2 Series Gran Coupé. Apart from the upholstery, the cabin is equipped with a 12.3-inch driver information display, 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, dual-zone temperature control, panoramic sunroof, electronically adjustable sports seat with memory function and six colours of ambient lighting.

      BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Wheel

      Based on the 2 Series Gran Coupé 220i, this Black Shadow edition bears the same 1,998cc four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. It is capable of producing 189bhp and 280Nm of torque.

      BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Rear View
