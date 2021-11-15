2021 Skoda Kushaq passes the 15,000 bookings mark

Skoda recently achieved a milestone of receiving over 15,000 reservations for its all-new Kushaq. The Kushaq made its way to the country on 28 June 2021 under the India Project 2.0. It is available in three variants (Active, Ambition and Style) and five distinctive paint choices.

With the Kushaq in the brand’s inventory, Skoda India’s year-on-year sales skyrocketed by 116 per cent in October 2021. In fact, it managed to sell 3,065 cars last month, in comparison to the same period last year. What is more, the Kushaq was said to be the best selling model for Skoda in October 2021.

The Kushaq is the first-ever car to utilise the MQB A0 IN platform made for the Indian market under the India Project 2.0. Meanwhile, the upcoming Slavia sedan will be the second Skoda to use this scalable architecture.

Skoda offers this brand-new SUV in a choice of two powertrains: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 114bhp/178Nm and a 1.5-litre N/A petrol motor capable of producing 148bhp/250Nm. Besides, the transmission options include - six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and seven-speed dual-clutch units. That said, the Kushaq competes against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and its cousin the Volkswagen Taigun.

