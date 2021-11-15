  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2021 Skoda Kushaq passes the 15,000 bookings mark

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Monday 15 November 2021,18:24 PM IST

      Skoda recently achieved a milestone of receiving over 15,000 reservations for its all-new Kushaq. The Kushaq made its way to the country on 28 June 2021 under the India Project 2.0. It is available in three variants (Active, Ambition and Style) and five distinctive paint choices.

      Skoda Kushaq Right Rear Three Quarter

      With the Kushaq in the brand’s inventory, Skoda India’s year-on-year sales skyrocketed by 116 per cent in October 2021. In fact, it managed to sell 3,065 cars last month, in comparison to the same period last year. What is more, the Kushaq was said to be the best selling model for Skoda in October 2021.

      The Kushaq is the first-ever car to utilise the MQB A0 IN platform made for the Indian market under the India Project 2.0. Meanwhile, the upcoming Slavia sedan will be the second Skoda to use this scalable architecture.

      Skoda Kushaq Dashboard

      Skoda offers this brand-new SUV in a choice of two powertrains: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 114bhp/178Nm and a 1.5-litre N/A petrol motor capable of producing 148bhp/250Nm. Besides, the transmission options include - six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and seven-speed dual-clutch units. That said, the Kushaq competes against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and its cousin the Volkswagen Taigun.

      Skoda Kushaq
      Skoda Kushaq ₹ 10.50 Lakh Onwards
      All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
      Skoda | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2021 Skoda Kushaq passes the 15,000 bookings mark

      2021 Skoda Kushaq passes the 15,000 bookings mark

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/15/2021 18:24:51

      Skoda Kushaq is available in three variants, namely Active, Ambition and Style.

      2021 Volvo XC90 B6 Inscription launched in India at 89.90 lakh

      2021 Volvo XC90 B6 Inscription launched in India at 89.90 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/13/2021 09:00:40

      The 2021 XC90 gets a new petrol motor paired with a mild-hybrid system and a host of advanced features.

      Porsche Taycan launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.50 crore

      Porsche Taycan launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.50 crore

      By Jay Shah11/12/2021 19:06:03

      Porsche Taycan launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.50 crore

      Porsche introduces the new Macan in India; prices start at Rs 83.21 lakh

      Porsche introduces the new Macan in India; prices start at Rs 83.21 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/12/2021 15:35:14

      The new Taycan is offered in a choice of three variants: the Standard, S and GTS.

      India-bound Hyundai Creta facelift unveiled

      India-bound Hyundai Creta facelift unveiled

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/12/2021 10:21:00

      Hyundai has showcased the Creta facelift at Indonesia Auto Show.

      Spy shots reveal the exterior of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

      Spy shots reveal the exterior of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/11/2021 16:11:56

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is likely to be launched in the country sometime during Q2 next year.

      2021 Mahindra XUV700 achieves five stars in NCAP crash test

      2021 Mahindra XUV700 achieves five stars in NCAP crash test

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/10/2021 19:56:01

      Mahindra XUV700 has scored five stars rating for adult passengers and four stars for child occupants.

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Celerio

      Maruti Suzuki Celerio

      ₹ 4.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Audi Q5 Facelift

      Audi Q5 Facelift

      ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi New Q3

      Audi New Q3

      ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      MG G10

      MG G10

      ₹ 24.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Porsche Macan

      Porsche Macan

      ₹ 83.21 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Porsche Taycan

      Porsche Taycan

      ₹ 1.50 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volvo XC90

      Volvo XC90

      ₹ 89.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Celerio

      Maruti Suzuki Celerio

      ₹ 4.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volvo S90

      Volvo S90

      ₹ 61.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars