2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted testing

Ahead of the 2022 debut, Maruti Suzuki has begun field trials for the upcoming new Vitara Brezza. A couple of spy pictures recently broke the internet, revealing bits of its exterior. That said, the carmaker is also working on a new Baleno and the next-generation Alto. The new Vitara Brezza will arrive in the country sometime next year alongside the new Baleno and Alto.

In terms of the exterior, the Vitara Brezza is likely to feature a redesigned front, which includes headlights, DRLs and bumper. The new model is also expected to bring a reshaped tailgate and tweaked rear lights and bumper. Going by the spy pictures, the Brezza could get a new set of alloy wheels too.

Rumour has it that although there may not be a major interior overhaul, the dashboard is most likely to be redesigned. What is more, the Brezza could also feature a new infotainment touchscreen, fresh upholstery and additional features.

The Maruti Suzuki will likely carry forward the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual or a torque converter automatic. The new Vitara Brezza might arrive in India sometime during Q2 of 2022. Once launched, it will take on the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite.

Picture credits - RushLane

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ₹ 7.61 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | vitara brezza | Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza