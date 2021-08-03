BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition introduced in India at Rs 1.42 crore

BMW has launched the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition in India at Rs 1,42,90,000 (ex-showroom, India). Limited units of the bespoke model will be sold in India and interested customers can book the vehicle via BMW online shop. The latest addition to the flagship model has further widened the options for customers who seek a unique set of features that are not offered in the regular variant.

The newly launched BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is available in two metallic colour options - Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey. Based on the BMW 7 Series, the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition gets an additional set of features. BMW offers a choice of alloy wheel options, including bi-coloured 20-inch V-spoke lightweight alloy wheels and 20-inch M light Star spoke-style alloy wheels. Additionally, the vehicle offers adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight technology for added convenience.

Under the hood, the newly launched BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine. It comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission to generate 335bhp and 450Nm of torque between 1,500-5,200rpm. This engine is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds. As for safety, the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition offers six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, and more.

To further enhance the drive experience, the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition offers adaptive two-axle air suspension, ECO PRO mode, dynamic damper control, brake energy regeneration, electronic power steering, 50:50 weight distribution, and more. To exuberate the luxury theme, the vehicle gets new fine-wood trim with wooden inlays for roof handles clasp, rear seat belt clasp, and rear-centre armrest cup holder.

BMW 7 Series ₹ 1.38 Crore Onwards

BMW | 7-series | BMW 7 Series