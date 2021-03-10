BMW India launches M340i at Rs 62.90 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 10 March 2021, 14:45 PM

The new BMW M340i has been launched the M340i in India, with prices starting at Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The first 40 customers of the model will also get the opportunity to enroll in a driver training session at one of the race tracks in the country.

Bookings for the BMW M340i commenced last week on the official website for an amount of Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, the model will be available in three accessory packages that include Enthusiast’s Pack, Racer’s Pack, and Motorsport Pack.

Feature-wise, the BMW M340i will come equipped with LED headlamps and tail lights, revised front and rear bumpers, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model receives a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, HUD, fully digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, and ambient lighting.

Propelling the 2021 BMW M340i is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 387bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds.