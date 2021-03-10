Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift to be launched in India on 16 March

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 10 March 2021, 18:47 PM

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz will launch the E-Class facelift in India on 16 March, 2021. Earlier, the updated version of the popular model was slated for launch in India later this year. The updated E-Class is a part of the product offensive plan of launching 15 new products in India in 2021. Mercedes-Benz showcased the updated long-wheelbase version of the E-Class at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show. The India-bound long-wheelbase model is expected to get more or less similar updates as seen in the updated model showcased at the Beijing Motor Show.

Under the hood, the E-Class facelift is expected to be offered in one petrol and two diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol unit will produce 194bhp, while the E 220d will get a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit that generates 191bhp. The second diesel engine option will be a 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit in the E 350d.

Visually, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will get tweaked headlamps which are complemented with redesigned chrome grille and bumper design. The side profile will not get major design upgrades and changes will be limited to a new alloy wheel design for freshness. The rear section is expected to get sleek taillamps that might be borrowed from the recently unveiled C-Class.

As for the interior, the updated model will get new generation telematics, featuring the 2021 MMC technology and MBUX infotainment system with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ feature. Moreover, the company claims that the updated model offers improved rear-seat comfort. Additionally, the vehicle will also offer a new rear-centre console touchscreen and two USB ports.