BMW India hikes prices up to Rs 3.80 lakh for select models

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 30 April 2021, 17:50 PM

BMW India has increased the prices of select models in the range by up to Rs 3.80 lakh. The price hike, which came into effect from 8 April, 2021, is applicable to models including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, and X7 .

The most significant price hike is for the BMW X7 , which witnessed an increase of up to Rs 3.80 lakh. Next in line is the X1 SUV, which has become expensive by up to Rs 1.30 lakh, followed by the X3, prices for which have gone up by up to Rs 1.20 lakh.

The BMW X5 and X4 are now dearer by up to Rs 1 lakh each, based on the choice of the model and variant. In the sedan line-up, the prices of the 3 Series have been increased by up to Rs 1 lakh while the 2 Series witnessed a hike of up to Rs 80,000.