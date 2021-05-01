2021 Kia Sonet launched in India; price starts at Rs 6.79 lakh

Jay Shah Saturday 01 May 2021, 10:12 AM

Wearing the new Kia logo, the updated Sonet has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV has been introduced with the new brand logo and 10 new advancements.

2021 Kia Sonet Paddle Shifters



The rejigged line-up of the Sonet receives two new variants – HTX 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 7DCT and HTX diesel 6AT. In terms of feature addition, the Sonet also get paddle shifters in its HTX 7DCT, GTX+ 7DCT, HTX AT, and GTX+ AT automatic variants. Meanwhile, the other features debuting in the sub-four metre SUV includes first-in-segment rear door sunshade curtains in the top-spec HTX+ and GTX+ trims. Apart from that, it also gets the first-in-segment voice command for the sunroof open and close feature, offered in the HTX, HTX+, GTX+ trim levels.

In terms of safety, the refreshed Sonet benefits from electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), brake assist (BA), and hill assist control (HAC) in the lower variants as well. What’s more, some lower variants are now also added with features like sunroof, smart key with push-button start, remote engine start, chrome door handles, and crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps.

2021 Kia Sonet

In terms of powertrain, things remain unchanged. So the new Kia Sonet is available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel making 99bhp/240Nm and paired either with a six-speed manual or an AT (AT puts out 113bhp/250Nm). There are two petrol engines on offer – 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder paired to a five-speed manual transmission, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated either to a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. Where the former is capable of producing 81bhp and 115Nm, the latter is good for 117bhp and 172Nm.

The updated Kia Sonet continues to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Ford EcoSport , Tata Nexon , Hyundai Venue , Mahindra XUV300 , Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the lucrative sub-four metre SUV segment.

Below is the list of new variant-wise prices of the 2021 Kia Sonet.

Kia Sonet 1.5 Diesel

HTE 6MT - Rs 8,35,000

HTK 6MT - Rs 9,29,000

HTK+ 6MT - Rs 9,89,000

HTX 6MT - Rs 10,49,000

HTX 6AT - Rs 11,29,000

HTX+ 6MT - Rs 11,99,000

GTX+ 6MT - Rs 12,45,000

GTX+ 6AT - Rs 13,25,000

Kia Sonet 1.0 T-GDI

HTK+ 6iMT - Rs 9,79,000

HTX 6iMT - Rs 10,29,000

HTX 7DCT - Rs 10,99,000

HTX+ 6iMT - Rs 11,75,000

GTX+ 6iMT - Rs 12,19,000

GTX+ 7DCT - Rs 12,99,000

Kia Sonet Petrol 1.2

HTE 5MT - Rs 6,79,000

HTK 5MT - Rs 7,79,000

HTK+ 5MT - Rs 8,65,000