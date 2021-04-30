MG Motor India and Devnandan Gases achieve 15.2 per cent increase in production volume of medical oxygen

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 30 April 2021, 17:29 PM

MG Motor India and Devnandan Gases recently joined hands to increase the production of medical oxygen; and within a span of one week, they have achieved an increase of 15.2 per cent in production volume.

The company revealed that the average daily production of oxygen increased from 6056 to 6979 cubic metre. An increased production of 923 cubic metre accounts for an additional 132 oxygen cylinders of seven cubic metre capacity.

Devnandan Gases is one of the key medical oxygen gas producers of Vadodara. MG Motor India is focused on assisting the overall oxygen gas production. It will address specific areas of the manufacturing process such as infrastructure expansion and the elimination of major losses with lean principles. This will help in increasing the production capacity by 25 per cent in the next two weeks with the vision of increasing it further to 50 per cent in the near future.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, "We just got started. I am happy that the MG team was helpful in increasing 15 per cent oxygen output in few days of collaboration. We hope to do more soon."