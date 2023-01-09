Mahindra Thar 2WD launched at Rs 9.99 lakh

Mahindra has officially launched the Thar 2WD at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the same have already commenced and the deliveries will start on 14 January 2023.

Under the hood, the entry-level Thar is equipped with a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 117bhp and 300Nm of torque paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The SUV is also offered in a 2.0-litre petrol mill that belts out 150bhp and 320Nm of torque mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

On the inside, the cabin remains unchanged except for the elimination of the 4x4 gear selector lever. It gets the same dashboard, roof-mounted speakers, and an infotainment system. The exterior highlights of the SUV too doesn’t get any changes apart from two new exterior paint options – Blazing Bronze and Everest White.

