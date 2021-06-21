2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings now open

A few days after introducing the updated Jaguar F-Pace in India, Jaguar has now landed the powerful and performance focussed F-Pace SVR in India. The SVR rendition of the luxury SUV was unveiled globally late last year and can now be booked by Indian enthusiasts.

The flagship SUV is now propelled by a 5.0-litre V8 that mills out 543bhp and 700Nm of torque; a bump of 20Nm over the previous model. This helps the F-Pace SVR to sprint from zero to 100kmph in just four seconds with a top speed of 286kmph. The eight-speed automatic transmission delivers power to all four wheels.

The exterior design of the SVR also receives subtle tweaks. While the single-piece front grille is retained, the lower bumper now houses the larger air inlets on either side bordered by a contrasting colour casing that extends to the centre. This gives the F-Pace an imposing and muscular stance. The long bulged bonnet also gets two air vents to cool the fiery V8. The SVR rides on 22-inch alloy wheels and the sleek split LED tail lamps are now a familiar sight, making debut with the I-Pace last year.

Inside the cabin is generous use of Alcantara. The seats, door pads, 12.3-inch driver’s display are all draped in premium upholstery. However, the highlight remains the 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen that now gets the modern Pivi Pro update. Apart from this, the F-Pace SVR is equipped with an air purifier with PM2.5 filtration, sports seats, and SVR branding on the steering wheel and on the drive selector. The BMW X3M and the Audi RS Q8 are worthy rivals to the upcoming Jaguar F-Pace SVR

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The new F-PACE SVR is a marvel of precision engineering and promises to extend the appeal of the Jaguar brand to drive enthusiasts looking for sports car like performance from their SUVs.”

Jaguar F-Pace ₹ 69.99 Lakh Onwards

