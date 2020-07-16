Audi India launches 2020 RS7 Sportback at Rs 1.94 crore
The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom). The model is available in 13 colours as well as five main-finish paintjobs. Deliveries of the new RS7 Sportback are slated to begin next month.
Feature highlights of the new Audi RS7 Sportback include a five-seat configuration (offered for the first time), RS adaptive air suspension, flared wheel arches, 21-inch alloy wheels, single-frame grille with honeycomb mesh, rear bumper with integrated diffuser and oval exhaust pipes, panoramic sunroof and LED matrix headlamps.
Inside, the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback comes equipped with a virtual cockpit, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Alcantara wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters, RS sport seats with black pearl Nappa leather and a 705W B&O 16 speaker music system.
Under the hood of the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine producing 591bhp and 800Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds. The engine sends power to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Also on offer is a 48V mild-hybrid system and Cylinder-On-Demand (COD) technology.
