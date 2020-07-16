Audi India launches 2020 RS7 Sportback at Rs 1.94 crore

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 16 July 2020, 11:25 AM

New Audi RS7 Sportback

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom). The model is available in 13 colours as well as five main-finish paintjobs. Deliveries of the new RS7 Sportback are slated to begin next month.

Feature highlights of the new Audi RS7 Sportback include a five-seat configuration (offered for the first time), RS adaptive air suspension, flared wheel arches, 21-inch alloy wheels, single-frame grille with honeycomb mesh, rear bumper with integrated diffuser and oval exhaust pipes, panoramic sunroof and LED matrix headlamps.

New Audi RS7 Sportback rear profile

Inside, the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback comes equipped with a virtual cockpit, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Alcantara wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters, RS sport seats with black pearl Nappa leather and a 705W B&O 16 speaker music system.

Under the hood of the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine producing 591bhp and 800Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds. The engine sends power to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Also on offer is a 48V mild-hybrid system and Cylinder-On-Demand (COD) technology.