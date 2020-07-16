Nissan reveals sub-four metre SUV Magnite concept
Ahead of its launch that will take place in FY2020, the Nissan Magnite concept has been revealed. The sub-four metre SUV is expected to receive a range of features on the exterior as well as the interior.
On the outside, the Nissan Magnite concept sub-four metre SUV features a large grille with a chrome surround and red highlight, LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs mounted on the front bumper, faux skid plates with silver inserts, chunky wheel arches, alloy wheels, dual-tone rear bumper, LED tail lights, integrated spoiler, silver roof rails, chrome door handles and blacked-out elements including the roof, B-pillar and ORVMs.
Powertrain options on the upcoming sub-four metre SUV Nissan Magnite concept could include a 72bhp 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 95bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. A five-speed manual transmission is expected to be offered as standard while an AMT unit and CVT unit could be offered as an option on the NA motor and turbo-petrol mill respectively.
Details regarding the interior of the new Nissan Magnite concept remain unknown at the moment although the company has revealed that the model will receive an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control.
