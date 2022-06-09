All-new Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.22 lakh

German auto giant Volkswagen has launched the all-new Virtus in India with prices starting at Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). This sedan is available in two variants — Dynamic Line and Performance Line with a choice of six paint options.

Engine and transmission options

The MQB-A0-IN-based Virtus gets two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 148bhp and 250Nm that is exclusively mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol unit producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque can be mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission.

Exterior

The Volkswagen Virtus comes in as a replacement for the Vento. However, it is larger than the Vento and has a 98mm of additional wheelbase. The key exterior highlights of the sedan include LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped daytime running lights, two-chrome slats adjoining the headlight unit, chrome trim for the bumpers, fog lamps with cornering function, LED rear lights, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Besides this, the Performance Line trim comes with a gloss black ducktail spoiler, black alloy wheels, and GT badges on the radiator grille and fenders.

Interior

The cabin of the Virtus is reminiscent of the new-generation Polo available in some eastern markets. Furthermore, it comes with an eight-inch fully-digital driver display, a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-speaker sound system, a wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof.

Features

Regarding the features, the Volkswagen Virtus gets ESC, HHC, ABS with EBD, TPMS, multi-collision brakes, six airbags, ISOFIX child seat points, a rear-view camera with rear parking sensors. Meanwhile, it takes on the likes of Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and the Hyundai Verna.

Variant-specific prices (ex-showroom) of the all-new Virtus:

Virtus 1.0l Comfortline MT - Rs 11.22 lakh

Virtus 1.0l Highline MT - Rs 12.98 lakh

Virtus 1.0l Highline AT - Rs 14.28 lakh

Virtus 1.0l Topline MT - Rs 14.42 lakh

Virtus 1.0l Topline AT - Rs 15.72 lakh

Virtus 1.5l GT DSG AT - Rs 17.92 lakh

