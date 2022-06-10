Porsche India introduces ‘Porsche Approved’ used sports cars business

Sports car marque Porsche has entered the pre-owned car business in India with its new division, Porsche Approved. With this, the carmaker will retail certified used sports cars across the country. In fact, every pre-owned Porsche at Porsche Approved will undergo a 111-point check.

Porsche Approved will offer a minimum 12-month comprehensive warranty with all used cars. This warranty will cover all types of repairs, including labour costs. However, this warranty will not apply for mechanical consumables and a few other components, such as brake pads, wiper blades, tyres, and fluids. To avail of this, the used Porsche has to be up to six years old with mileage lower than 2,00,000km. Meanwhile, the customers can also take advantage of Porsche Assistance — a 24/7 roadside assistance service.

Porsche will retail the used cars via its existing showroom network (called Porsche Experience Centres) in the country and also through the Porsche India website.

Commenting on the occasion, Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India, said, “Our Porsche Approved programme offers a high level of quality by passing a 111-point check on every pre-owned Porsche. This means that every vehicle should meet the standard of its original condition and thus enhances the value of any model carrying the ‘Approved’ seal. With this seal, we certify that only genuine Porsche parts have been used and installed by qualified Porsche technicians.”

