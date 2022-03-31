  • location
      Volkswagen Virtus production commences in Maharashtra

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 31 March 2022,10:15 AM IST

      German carmaker Volkswagen has commenced production of the all-new Virtus at its plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Earlier this month, the carmaker globally unveiled the sedan, while also officially opening its bookings in the country. That said, Volkswagen is expected to launch the Virtus in a few months.

      The Virtus gets two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine making 178bhp/250Nm that is exclusively mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol unit producing 114bhp/178Nm that can be paired to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. It is worth noting that the 1.5-litre TSI engine features cylinder deactivation technology.

      The automaker has developed the Vitus under the India Project 2.0 and the sedan also utilises the MQB A0 IN scalable platform. In fact, this is the second Volkswagen to use the architecture after the Taigun. Besides this, the Virtus comes with dual-barrel LED headlamps, fog lamps with cornering function, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED rear lights.

      Inside, the sedan gets a dual-tone interior scheme with modern-day features such as an eight-inch digital driver display, ten-inch infotainment touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, and an eight-speaker sound system. Other features include TPMS, an electric sunroof, ESC, HHC, reversing camera with parking sensors, and ISOFIX seat anchors. Upon launch, the Virtus will compete against the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and the Hyundai Verna.

