All-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be launched in India on 10 November

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch the new generation Celerio in India on Wednesday, 10 November 2021. This new Celerio not only uses a new platform but also gets a newly designed exterior. Meanwhile, the brand has already commenced pre-launch bookings for the hatchback.

The upcoming Celerio utilises the brand’s new generation Heartech platform. According to Maruti Suzuki, safety was the primary objective while designing this platform. Thus it is said to provide better impact absorption during any collision. Additionally, the platform also provides improved stability and control, claims the brand.

Maruti Suzuki has redesigned the exterior of the new Celerio. There are new headlights, taillights, bumpers, grille and even alloy wheels. On the inside, the hatchback is most likely to get a newly designed interior. With the new design, there should be a new instrument cluster, a reasonably large infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, new steering with audio and phone controls, air conditioning and suchlike.

Coming to the crux, the new Celerio is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre K-series dual jet VVT petrol engine coupled with either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT transmission.

Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh Estimated Price

