All-new Jeep Meridian India bookings to commence on 3 May

The American SUV major Jeep is set to commence bookings for the Meridian in India on 3 May, 2022, while the deliveries will begin sometime in the third week of June 2022. Also, Jeep will start the production of the Meridian in May at the Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra.

It is powered by a 2.0-litre, inline, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine paired to either a six-speed manual or nine-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox. With this, it also comes with a choice of front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. Meanwhile, this motor produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque with the top speed rated at 198kmph.

The key highlights of the Meridian are, namely LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, independent front and rear suspension, leather upholstery, multi-zone temperature control, 360-degree surround-view camera, an air filter, 18-inch alloy wheels, cooled front seats, TPMS, a panoramic sunroof, 10.2-inch instrument display, ten-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless CarPlay and Auto, hydraulic rebound stopper, frequency selective damping and more.

The seven-seat SUV measures 4,769mm long, 1,698mm wide, and 1,859mm tall with a 2,782mm wheelbase. Upon launch, the Jeep Meridian will compete against the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, and the Mahindra Alturas.

Jeep Meridian ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated Price

