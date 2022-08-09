  • location
            All-new Hyundai Tucson India launch tomorrow

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 09 August 2022,22:35 PM IST

            Hyundai has set the stage for the India launch of the new-generation Tucson in India tomorrow. The carmaker will offer the SUV in two variants, Platinum and Signature across petrol and diesel powertrain options. While the SUV will be available in five single-tone colour options: Fiery Red, Amazon Grey, Polar White, Starry Night, and Phantom Black, customers will be able to choose between Fiery Red and Polar White dual-tone paint options.

            This new-generation Tucson bears a new design language for the exterior and interior. On the outside, it comes with a large grille with integrated daytime running lights, LED headlamps, LED taillamps with a light bar, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

            Inside, Hyundai has given it a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch driver display, 64 colours ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone temperature control, 10-way powered driver seat with lumbar adjustment, and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

            In addition to the aforementioned features, the top-spec Tucson Signature trim further gets multi-terrain modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand (diesel only), an eight-way powered front passenger seat, powered boot opening with height adjustment, cooled and heated front seats, and Hyundai SmartSense.

            The India-bound Hyundai Tucson will be powered by two powertrains: a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel delivering 184bhp and 416Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol that makes 154bhp and 192Nm of torque. The diesel motor is coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the petrol is paired with a six-speed automatic unit. Meanwhile, the new Tucson also comes equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup. However, it is available only with the diesel powertrain.

            Hyundai New Tucson ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated Price
