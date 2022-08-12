New Tata Tigor XM iCNG launched in India at Rs 7.40 lakh

Indian automaker Tata has launched the new Tigor XM iCNG variant in India at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This entry-level XM variant is placed below the mid-spec XZ and top-spec XZ+ variants and costs Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,10,000 less than the respective XZ and XZ+ trims.

The key highlights of this new Tigor XM variant include rear parking sensors, powered windows, a Harman infotainment system, four speakers, and central locking. Moreover, Tata offers four paint options: Deep Red, Opal White, Arizona Blue, and Daytona Grey.

Being the entry-level variant, the Tigor XM iCNG misses out on a two-tone black and beige interior, touchscreen infotainment, front fog lights, powered outside rear-view mirrors, rear-view camera, and a cooled glovebox.

Powering the Tata Tigor CNG is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. While it produces 72bhp and 95Nm of torque in the CNG mode, it makes 84bhp and 113Nm when using petrol. Meanwhile, the carmaker claims that the Tigor CNG can return a fuel economy of 26.49 km/kg.

Tata | Tigor | Tata Tigor | Tigor XM CNG