2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in India at Rs 27.69 lakh

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India at Rs 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two trim levels- Platinum and signature with both petrol and diesel engine options for both trim levels. There are seven colour options and the diesel powertrain also gets the option of AWD.

This new generation Tucson gets a new exterior design of which the highlights include a new grille, lights and wheel design. However, the car retains its crossover stance from the outgoing model but with Hyundai’s new design language.

Inside, the Tucson gets features like dual-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, power front seats, and Bluesense connected car technology and digital instrument cluster. On the safety front, all versions get six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability programme while the higher spec Signature trim gets Hyundai’s Smartsense ADAS technology.

Power this Hyundai Tucson are 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former produces 154bhp and 192Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel mill, on the other hand, which produces 184bhp and 416Nm of torque, sends power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic unit. A 4WD system, Hyundai HTRAC, will be limited to the diesel version of the model.

The Tucson is a rival for the likes of the Jeep Compass and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

