      All-new BMW M4 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.44 crore

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 10 February 2022,19:07 PM IST

      German carmaker BMW has launched its brand-new high-performance M4 Competition (codenamed G82) in India at Rs 1.44 crore (ex-showroom). The sporty sedan can go from zero to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds with 503bhp and 650Nm of torque. Meanwhile, it is available in Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, Sao Paulo Yellow, Toronto Red and Alpine White colours.

      BMW M4 Competition Right Rear Three Quarter

      This second-gen M4 Competition is based on the all-new 4 Series. Hence it gets the tallest kidney grille for the first time. The India-spec M4 Competition gets BMW Laser Lights, adaptive M suspension, xDrive with active differential and M alloy wheels. Besides this, it also comes with multiple airbags, traction control, stability control with an M dynamic mode and cornering brake control.

      Inside, the M4 Competition has a black interior upholstered in Merino leather. Apart from that, there is an M-specific 12.3-inch digital driver display, 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 16-speaker, 464-watt, Harman Kardon sound system, M-specific head-up display and wireless handset charging. It also features parking and reversing assistance.

      BMW M4 Competition Dashboard

      The high-performance sedan comes powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine mated to an eight-speed M-spec automatic transmission. It is capable of making 503bhp and 650Nm of torque. BMW also offers three modes in the M4: Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus.

      BMW M4 Competition
      BMW M4 Competition ₹ 1.44 Crore Onwards
