2022 Skoda Slavia makes its debut at dealerships in India

Skoda India is setting the stage for one of its most anticipated launches of the all-new Slavia of 2022. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has started dispatching display units of the sedan to as many as 150 showrooms across the country. That said, pre-bookings for the Slavia have already begun, while test drives for customers are due to open sometime in early March 2022.

The Slavia is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 IN scalable platform. It is the second Skoda to utilise this architecture after the Kushaq. Besides this, the Slavia measures 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width, 1,487mm in height and has a 2,651mm wheelbase.

In terms of features, the Slavia will come equipped with LED projector headlamps, fog lamps, LED rear lights, a ten-inch information touchscreen, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, TPMS, cooling function for the front seats, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, six airbags and cruise control.

This sedan will be powered by two distinctive petrol engines: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor and then a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol unit. Skoda will offer a choice of three gearbox options: a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Once launched, the Slavia will compete against the Hyundai Verna and Honda City.

Picture courtesy - CarWale

Skoda Slavia ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

