    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            269 units of Toyota LC300 recalled

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 23 February 2024,15:22 PM IST

            Toyota India has announced a voluntary recall of its flagship SUV, the Land Cruiser (LC). The automaker has stated that the issue pertains to 269 units that will require reprograming the ECU software of the automatic transmission.

            While no cases have been reported by Toyota so far, the brand will conduct a recall campaign for units manufactured between 12 February, 2021 and 1 February, 2023.

            The LC300 is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine that is tuned to produce 304bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. The oil-burner powertrain is paired to a ten-speed automatic transmission.

            Toyota Land Cruiser
            ToyotaLand Cruiser ₹ 2.10 Crore OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Land Cruiser | Toyota Land Cruiser

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            269 units of Toyota LC300 recalled

            269 units of Toyota LC300 recalled

            By Jay Shah02/23/2024 15:22:08

            Toyota Land Cruiser has been recalled for a potential issue ECU software issue in the automatic gearbox.

            Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select launched in India at Rs. 16.99 lakh

            Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select launched in India at Rs. 16.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah02/23/2024 11:43:46

            Mahindra has introduced a new Z8 Select variant for the Scorpio-N. It is available with petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

            Mahindra Scorpio X nameplate trademarked!

            Mahindra Scorpio X nameplate trademarked!

            By Jay Shah02/21/2024 11:05:55

            Showcased in August 2023, Mahindra appears to have registered a nameplate for the upcoming Global Pikup Concept.

            Over 2.26 lakh open bookings for Mahindra cars as of 1 February, 2024

            Over 2.26 lakh open bookings for Mahindra cars as of 1 February, 2024

            By Jay Shah02/19/2024 15:36:06

            With over 50,000 new bookings every month, Mahindra currently has more than 2.26 lakh bookings as of 1 February

            Hyundai seeing higher waiting period for Creta petrol range

            Hyundai seeing higher waiting period for Creta petrol range

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/18/2024 16:45:58

            The Hyundai Creta facelift was launched in India in the middle of January 2024

            Tata Nexon EV and Tiago EV prices cut in February

            Tata Nexon EV and Tiago EV prices cut in February

            By Jay Shah02/17/2024 14:52:39

            Tata Motors has announced a major price drop of Rs. 1.20 lakh and Rs. 70,000 on the Nexon EV and Tiago EV in February 2024.

            BYD Seal EV India launch on 5 March

            BYD Seal EV India launch on 5 March

            By Jay Shah02/16/2024 15:12:02

            BYD India will launch its third electric vehicle, Seal in the country on 5 March.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            BYD Seal

            BYD Seal

            ₹ 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Citroen C3X crossover

            Citroen C3X crossover

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Honda WR-V

            Honda WR-V

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Skoda Enyaq

            Skoda Enyaq

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            ₹ 1.65 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            ₹ 7.50 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars