269 units of Toyota LC300 recalled

Toyota India has announced a voluntary recall of its flagship SUV, the Land Cruiser (LC). The automaker has stated that the issue pertains to 269 units that will require reprograming the ECU software of the automatic transmission.

While no cases have been reported by Toyota so far, the brand will conduct a recall campaign for units manufactured between 12 February, 2021 and 1 February, 2023.

The LC300 is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine that is tuned to produce 304bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. The oil-burner powertrain is paired to a ten-speed automatic transmission.

