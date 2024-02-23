Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select launched in India at Rs. 16.99 lakh

Mahindra has launched a new Z8 Select variant of the Scorpio-N SUV. With prices starting at Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new trim is available with petrol and diesel powertrains along with manual and automatic gearboxes.

The Z8 Select variant fits between the Z6 and Z8 variants and is painted in a new Midnight Black colour with a new design for the 17-inch alloy wheels. Furthermore, the cabin of the Z8 Select is done in a new dual-tone coffee and black theme.

Besides this, the Scorpio-N is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, and LED headlamps with sequential turn indicators.

The engine options include 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

