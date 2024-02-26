Toyota Innova Hycross logs 50,000 sales milestone

Toyota India has announced that the Hycross MPV has crossed the 50,000 sales milestone. Launched in November 2022, the Hycross can be had in petrol and hybrid powertrains along with seven and eight-seat configurations.

The hybrid guise is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack to churn out 184bhp. The motor is paired with an electric CVT unit. The MPV is also available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is mated to a CVT unit.

The highlight features of Toyota Hycross includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, powered seats, and an electrochromic IRVM.

