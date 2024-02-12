    Recently Viewed
            Tata Curvv launch timeline revealed!

            Jay Shah

            Monday 12 February 2024

            Tata Motors recently showcased the Curvv coupe SUV with a diesel powertrain at the Bharat Mobility Show. It is one of the highly anticipated launches of 2024 and from what we know, Tata will first introduce the electric version of the SUV followed by its ICE derivative.

            The production-ready Curvv EV will most likely make its market debut in the first quarter of FY2025 (July-September 2024). It will be based on the brand’s new EV architecture with range of up to 400km.

            Tata Curvv EV Left Rear Three Quarter

            The diesel-powered Curvv is scheduled to be launched after three to four months after the launch of the electric version. It will be powered by the brand’s 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that will be tuned to produce 113bhp and 260Nm of torque. Tata will offer it with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Tata Motors will end the year with a third launch that will be the Harrier EV. It has already been showcased at the Auto Expo and Bharat Mobility Expo and is expected to have an AWD setup.

            All Popular Cars