2024 Jeep Wrangler India launch on 22 April

After nearly making its debut in the global markets a year back, the Jeep Wrangler facelift will be launched in India on 22 April. The rugged 4x4 SUV will have a tweaked face, more features, and continue with the same petrol powertrain.

In terms of updates for 2024, Jeep will revise the front grille of the Wrangler with a new all-black shade while retaining the signature seven-slot family design. Further, the SUV will sport a new exterior colour along with redesigned alloy wheels.

The cabin of the new Wrangler will boast a new, bigger 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 12-way adjustable driver seat, and a sound system by Alpine. For the first time, the Wrangler will also come equipped with ADAS tech and six airbags as standard.

Under the bulged bonnet, the 2024 Wrangler will continue with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine. It will be tuned to generate 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque and will be mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

