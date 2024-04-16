Mahindra launches Bolero Neo+ at Rs 11.39 lakh

Mahindra has added another SUV to its range in the form of the Bolero Neo+. As the Bolero Neo is the successor to the TUV300, this is the successor to the TUV300+ and can be had in seven-seat and nine-seat guise with diesel power only.

The Neo+ takes the design cues of the Bolero Neo but with an extended length (3.99 metres Vs 4.4 metres) for the additional space inside. It can be had in two trims P4 and P10 and with a six-speed MT powering the rear wheels.

Features on the Bolero Neo+ include a 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, and Aux connectivity. Additional conveniences comprise an anti-glare IRVM, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a height-adjustable driver's seat. The vehicle is also equipped with front and rear power windows and armrests.

The Bolero Neo+ is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Ertiga, Kia Carens in terms of equivalent body style but also takes on the range of sub-4 compact SUVs.

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Prices

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ P4- Rs 11.39 lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ P10- Rs 12.49 lakh

